COVID-19 claims one more life, infects 279 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :A patient of coronavirus died overnight bringing the death toll to 7,620 and 279 new cases emerged when 15,995 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on Friday.

He said that a patient lost his life bringing the death toll to 7,620 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said 15,995 samples were tested which detected 279 cases that constituted 1.7 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 6,702,890 tests have been conducted against which 474,029 cases were diagnosed, of them 97 percent or 460,178 patients have recovered, including 42 overnight.

The CM said currently 6,231 patients were under treatment, of them 6,015 were in home isolation, 14 at isolation centers and 202 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 197 patients was stated to be critical, including 16 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 279 new cases, 55 have been detected from Karachi, including 26 from East, 12 Central, nine South, six Korangi and Malir two. Hyderabad 27, Sujawal 21, Shaheed Benazirabad 18, Tando Allahyar 17, Jamshoro 16, Sanghar 15, Naushero Feroze and Matiari 14 each, Tharparkar, Thatta and Dadu 12 each, Badin 11, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot nine each and Tando Muhammad Khan eight.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 23,783,097 vaccinations have been administered upto November 24th, and added during the last 24 hours 80,774 vaccines were inoculated - in total 23,863,871 vaccines have administered which constituted 44.40 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.