COVID-19 claims one more life, infects 43 others

A patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,604 while 43 new cases emerged when 5,078 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :A patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,604 while 43 new cases emerged when 5,078 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday.

He added that a patient of COVID-19 lost his life lifting the death toll to 7,604 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said 5,078 samples were tested which detected 43 cases that constituted 0.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 6,581,886 tests had been conducted against which 472,202 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.8 percent or 452,239 patients had recovered, including 140 overnight.

The CM said currently 12,359 patients were under treatment, of them 12,137 were in home isolation, 23 at isolation centers and 199 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 195 patients was stated to be critical, including 12 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 43 new cases, 32 had been detected from Karachi, including 15 from East, 12 South, three Malir and Hyderabad has seven, Larkana two, Badin and Sanghar one each.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said 22,959,996 vaccinations had been administered upto November 13th, adding that during last 24 hours 106,748 vaccines were inoculated - in total 23,066,744 vaccines has administered which constituted 43.24 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow Standard Operating Procedures.