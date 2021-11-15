UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims One More Life, Infects 43 Others

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 07:31 PM

COVID-19 claims one more life, infects 43 others

A patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,604 while 43 new cases emerged when 5,078 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :A patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,604 while 43 new cases emerged when 5,078 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday.

He added that a patient of COVID-19 lost his life lifting the death toll to 7,604 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said 5,078 samples were tested which detected 43 cases that constituted 0.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 6,581,886 tests had been conducted against which 472,202 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.8 percent or 452,239 patients had recovered, including 140 overnight.

The CM said currently 12,359 patients were under treatment, of them 12,137 were in home isolation, 23 at isolation centers and 199 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 195 patients was stated to be critical, including 12 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 43 new cases, 32 had been detected from Karachi, including 15 from East, 12 South, three Malir and Hyderabad has seven, Larkana two, Badin and Sanghar one each.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said 22,959,996 vaccinations had been administered upto November 13th, adding that during last 24 hours 106,748 vaccines were inoculated - in total 23,066,744 vaccines has administered which constituted 43.24 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow Standard Operating Procedures.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Died Hyderabad Larkana Badin Sanghar Malir November Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves budget for Al Qasimia Unive ..

Sharjah Ruler approves budget for Al Qasimia University

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court disposes of plea against ban on 'She ..

Supreme Court disposes of plea against ban on 'Sheesha' flavors import

2 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: ..

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

2 minutes ago
 UK Police Consider Liverpool Car Bombing as 'Terro ..

UK Police Consider Liverpool Car Bombing as 'Terrorist Incident'

2 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of AED22bn strategic partnership ..

18 minutes ago
 Estonian National Defense Council to Discuss Migra ..

Estonian National Defense Council to Discuss Migrant Crisis on Tuesday - Reports

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.