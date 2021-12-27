COVID-19 claims one more patient, infects 184 others

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Around one more patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,663 and 184 new cases emerged when 11,650 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday.

He said that one more patient of COVID-19 lost his life, lifting the death toll to 7,663 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Mr. Shah said 11,650 samples were tested which detected 184 cases that constituted 1.6 percent current detection rate.

He said so far 7,080,061 tests had been conducted against which 479,735 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.3 percent or 466,871 patients have recovered, including 87 overnight.

The Chief Minister said currently 5,201 patients were under treatment, of them 5,021 were in home isolation, 36 at isolation centers and 144 at different hospitals. He said condition of 137 patients was stated to be critical, including 16 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 184 new cases, 65 have been detected from Karachi, including 24 from East, 21 South, 10 Central, Korangi and West five each. Kashmore has 19, Dadu 13, Tando Allahyar and Matiari 11 each, Jamshoro 10, Naushero Feroze, Shikarpur and Sukkur nine each, Ghotki and Jacobabad five each, Larkana four, Tharparkar and Umarkot three each, Badin, Mirpurkhas and Sanghar two each, Khairpur and Thatta one each.

While Sharing vaccination data, the CM said 28,324,857 vaccinations hadbeen administered up to December 25, adding that during the last 24 hours 178,355 vaccines were inoculated - in total 28,503,212 vaccines have administered which constituted 51.68 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The Chief Minister has urged the people of the province to follow Standard Operating Procedures.