UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims One More Patient, Infects 184 Others

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 06:53 PM

COVID-19 claims one more patient, infects 184 others

Around one more patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,663 and 184 new cases emerged when 11,650 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Around one more patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,663 and 184 new cases emerged when 11,650 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday.

He said that one more patient of COVID-19 lost his life, lifting the death toll to 7,663 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Mr. Shah said 11,650 samples were tested which detected 184 cases that constituted 1.6 percent current detection rate.

He said so far 7,080,061 tests had been conducted against which 479,735 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.3 percent or 466,871 patients have recovered, including 87 overnight.

The Chief Minister said currently 5,201 patients were under treatment, of them 5,021 were in home isolation, 36 at isolation centers and 144 at different hospitals. He said condition of 137 patients was stated to be critical, including 16 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 184 new cases, 65 have been detected from Karachi, including 24 from East, 21 South, 10 Central, Korangi and West five each. Kashmore has 19, Dadu 13, Tando Allahyar and Matiari 11 each, Jamshoro 10, Naushero Feroze, Shikarpur and Sukkur nine each, Ghotki and Jacobabad five each, Larkana four, Tharparkar and Umarkot three each, Badin, Mirpurkhas and Sanghar two each, Khairpur and Thatta one each.

While Sharing vaccination data, the CM said 28,324,857 vaccinations hadbeen administered up to December 25, adding that during the last 24 hours 178,355 vaccines were inoculated - in total 28,503,212 vaccines have administered which constituted 51.68 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The Chief Minister has urged the people of the province to follow Standard Operating Procedures.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Died Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Umarkot Tando Allahyar Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Matiari Tharparkar Korangi December Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Brazil, offers condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Brazil, offers condolences over flood victims

14 minutes ago
 London police investigate Indian man who intruded ..

London police investigate Indian man who intruded into Queens' castle

44 minutes ago
 ADAFSA conducts 149,401 inspection visits to food ..

ADAFSA conducts 149,401 inspection visits to food and agricultural, facilities d ..

44 minutes ago
 Emirates SkyCargo transports 600 million doses of ..

Emirates SkyCargo transports 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

56 minutes ago
 PTCL launches cutting-edge cyber security services ..

PTCL launches cutting-edge cyber security services for corporate customers

58 minutes ago
 Ulema, society role crucial to reduce girls' dropo ..

Ulema, society role crucial to reduce girls' dropout rate through awareness, saf ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.