UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims One More Patient, Infects 213 Others

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 07:00 PM

Covid-19 claims one more patient, infects 213 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :One more patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,568 and 213 new cases emerged when 10,991 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He said that one more patients of COVID-19 lost his life lifting the death toll to 7,568 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Mr. Shah said that 10,991 samples were tested which detected 213 cases that constituted 1.9 percent current detection rate. He said that so far 6,417,533 tests have been conducted against which 469,183 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.9 percent or 449,943 patients have recovered, including 544 overnight.

The CM said that currently 11,672 patients were under treatment, of them 11,432 were in home isolation, 25 at isolation centers and 215 at different hospitals.

He further said that the condition of 213 patients was stated to be critical, including 11 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 213 new cases, 42 have been detected from Karachi, including 21 from East, 7 Korangi, 6 South, 4 Central and Malir each. Tando Muhammad Khan has 25, Badin and Hyderabad 16 each, Thatta 14, Shaheed Benazirabad 13, Sanghar and Sujawal 11 each, Larkana and Nausheroferoze 10 each, Tando Allahyar and Tharparkar 9 each, Matiari, Umerkot and Mirpurkhas 6 each, Sukkur 5, Dadu, Jacobabad and Jamshoro 1 each.

The chief minister has urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Dadu Matiari Tharparkar Korangi Malir Sujawal Sunday Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latifa bint Mohammed highlights pioneering role of ..

Latifa bint Mohammed highlights pioneering role of media in development of creat ..

2 minutes ago
 MoHAP to organise series of activities as part of ..

MoHAP to organise series of activities as part of participation in Dubai Fitness ..

17 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid assigns Maktoum bin Mohammed t ..

Mohammed bin Rashid assigns Maktoum bin Mohammed to oversee development of secur ..

32 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 28 India Vs. New Zealand, ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 28 India Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

38 minutes ago
 World Government Summit report suggests enhancing ..

World Government Summit report suggests enhancing smart cities’ services, cybe ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Book Authority aims to enhance Sharjah’s ..

Sharjah Book Authority aims to enhance Sharjah’s stature by promoting culture: ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.