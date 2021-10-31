Covid-19 claims one more patient, infects 213 others

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :One more patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,568 and 213 new cases emerged when 10,991 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He said that one more patients of COVID-19 lost his life lifting the death toll to 7,568 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Mr. Shah said that 10,991 samples were tested which detected 213 cases that constituted 1.9 percent current detection rate. He said that so far 6,417,533 tests have been conducted against which 469,183 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.9 percent or 449,943 patients have recovered, including 544 overnight.

The CM said that currently 11,672 patients were under treatment, of them 11,432 were in home isolation, 25 at isolation centers and 215 at different hospitals.

He further said that the condition of 213 patients was stated to be critical, including 11 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 213 new cases, 42 have been detected from Karachi, including 21 from East, 7 Korangi, 6 South, 4 Central and Malir each. Tando Muhammad Khan has 25, Badin and Hyderabad 16 each, Thatta 14, Shaheed Benazirabad 13, Sanghar and Sujawal 11 each, Larkana and Nausheroferoze 10 each, Tando Allahyar and Tharparkar 9 each, Matiari, Umerkot and Mirpurkhas 6 each, Sukkur 5, Dadu, Jacobabad and Jamshoro 1 each.

The chief minister has urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.