COVID-19 Claims One More Patient, Infects 225 Others

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:50 PM

COVID-19 claims one more patient, infects 225 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :As many as one more patient of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,293 and 225 new cases emerged when 9,869 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday.

He added that one more patient of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,293 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 9,869 samples were tested which detected 225 cases that constituted 2.3 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,958,840 tests have been conducted against which 256,444 cases were diagnosed, of them 93 percent or 239,286 patients have recovered, including 175 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,865 patients were under treatment, of them 12,419 were in home isolation, 11 at isolation centers and 435 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 397 patients was stated to be critical, including 55 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 225 new cases, 110 have been detected from Karachi, including 51 from East, 37 South, 11 Malir, 7 Central 3 Korangi and West one. Badin has 27, Hyderabad 13, Shaheed Benazirabad 11, Ghotki nine, Jamshoro eight, Nausheroferoze seven, Larkana, Matiari, Sujawal and Thatta five each, Mirpurkhas and Jacobabad and Qamber three each, Umerkot two and Sanghar one.

The Chief Minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

