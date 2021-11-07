UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims One More Patient, Infects 225 Others

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 06:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as one more patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,596 and 225 new cases emerged when 13,653 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday. He said that one more patient of COVID-19 lost his life lifting the death toll to 7,596 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 13,653 samples were tested which detected 225 cases that constituted 1.6 percent current detection rate. He said that so far 6,510,470 tests have been conducted against which 470,941 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.8 percent or 451,327 patients have recovered, including 250 overnight.

CM said that currently 12,018 patients were under treatment, of them 11,799 were in home isolation, 20 at isolation centers and 199 at different hospitals. He said that the condition of 196 patients was stated to be critical, including 13 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 225 new cases, 63 have been detected from Karachi, including 21 from South and Korangi each, 15 East, 3 Malir and Central each. Thatta has 30, Hyderabad 24, Nausheroferoze and Tando Muhammad Khan 20 each, Tharparkar 15, Jamshoro and Sanghar 10 each, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar and Sujawal 7 each, Larkana 6, Umerkot 5 and Sukkur 1.

The chief minister has urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

