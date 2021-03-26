COVID-19 claims one more patient, infects 293 others

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :One more patient of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,487 and 293 new cases emerged when 11,134 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday.

He added that one more patient of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,487 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 11,134 samples were tested which detected 293 cases that constituted 2.6 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,253,184 tests have been conducted against which 264,354 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.7 percent or 255,511 patients have recovered, including 112 overnight.

The CM said that currently 4,356 patients were under treatment, of them 4,070 were in home isolation, 8 at isolation centers and 249 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 249 patients was stated to be critical, including 39 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 293 new cases, 128 have been detected from Karachi, including 61 from East, 37 South, 14 Central, nine Malir, Korangi five, West two. Hyderabad has 18, Ghotki 15, Mirpurkhas and ShaheedBenazirabad 13 each, Matiari ten, Thatta and Khairpur seven each, Tando Muhammad Khan and Qamber six each, Sujawal five, Nausherofeorze four, Jacobabad and Jamshoro three each, Larkana and Sukkur one each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.