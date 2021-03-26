UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims One More Patient, Infects 293 Others

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

COVID-19 claims one more patient, infects 293 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :One more patient of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,487 and 293 new cases emerged when 11,134 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday.

He added that one more patient of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,487 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 11,134 samples were tested which detected 293 cases that constituted 2.6 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,253,184 tests have been conducted against which 264,354 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.7 percent or 255,511 patients have recovered, including 112 overnight.

The CM said that currently 4,356 patients were under treatment, of them 4,070 were in home isolation, 8 at isolation centers and 249 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 249 patients was stated to be critical, including 39 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 293 new cases, 128 have been detected from Karachi, including 61 from East, 37 South, 14 Central, nine Malir, Korangi five, West two. Hyderabad has 18, Ghotki 15, Mirpurkhas and ShaheedBenazirabad 13 each, Matiari ten, Thatta and Khairpur seven each, Tando Muhammad Khan and Qamber six each, Sujawal five, Nausherofeorze four, Jacobabad and Jamshoro three each, Larkana and Sukkur one each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Jamshoro Thatta Tando Muhammad Khan Khairpur Ghotki Matiari Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences to President El-Sisi ..

12 minutes ago

Saudi air defence forces intercept, destroy Houthi ..

27 minutes ago

Pakistan’s re-entry to the IMF programme welcome ..

1 hour ago

69,142 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

NUST’s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

3 hours ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.