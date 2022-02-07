COVID-19 claims one more patient, infects 804 others

As many as one more patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,906 and 804 new cases emerged when 12,936 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as one more patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,906 and 804 new cases emerged when 12,936 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday.

He said that one more patient of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,906 that constituted 1.5 percent death rate. Syed Murad Ali Shah Shah said that 12,936 samples were tested which detected 804 cases that constituted 6.2 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 7,677,950 tests have been conducted against which 550,225 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 500,962 patients have recovered, including 508 overnight.

The CM said that currently 41,357 patients were under treatment; of them 40,942 were in home isolation, 40 at isolation centers and 375 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 345 patients was stated to be critical, including 31 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 804 new cases 477 have been detected from Karachi including 210 from South, 108 East, 80 Korangi, 49 West, 17 Central and 13 Malir. Hyderabad has 68, Tharparkar 26, Sanghar and Shikarpur 23 each, Tando Muhammad Khan 22, Matiari 21, Thatta, Umerkot and Jamshoro 17 each, Sukkur 15, Jacobabad 14, Ghotki 11, Larkana and Badin 10 each, Tando Allahyar seven, Mirpurkhas and Qamber five each, Dadu and Khairpur two each & Shaheed Benazirabad one.

Sharing vaccination data, the CM said that 37,316,066 vaccinations have been administered upto February 5, and added during the last 24 hours 654,217 vaccines were inoculated - in total 37,970,283 vaccines have administered which constituted 70.07 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister has urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.