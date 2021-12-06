Covid-19 claims one more patients, infects 125 others

A patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,627 and 125 new cases emerged when 9,136 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :A patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,627 and 125 new cases emerged when 9,136 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on Monday.

He added that one more patient of Covid-19 lost his life lifting the death toll to 7,627 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said 9,136 samples were tested which detected 125 cases that constituted 1.4 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 6,816,680 tests have been conducted against which 475,880 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.2 percent or 462,823 patients have recovered, including 12 overnight.

The CM said currently 5,430 patients were under treatment, of them 5,279 were in home isolation, 17 at isolation centers and 134 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 131 patients was stated to be critical, including 10 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 125 new cases, 35 have been detected from Karachi, including 19 from East, 9 South, 6 Central and 1 Malir. Hyderabad has 14, Shaheed Benazirabad 13, Sanghar 10, Matiari 9, Nausheroferoze and Tando Muhammad Khan 8 each, Jamshoro 7, Badin, Tharparkar and Larkana 4 each, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Tando Allahyar 3 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.