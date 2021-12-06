UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims One More Patients, Infects 125 Others

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 07:17 PM

Covid-19 claims one more patients, infects 125 others

A patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,627 and 125 new cases emerged when 9,136 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :A patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,627 and 125 new cases emerged when 9,136 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on Monday.

He added that one more patient of Covid-19 lost his life lifting the death toll to 7,627 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said 9,136 samples were tested which detected 125 cases that constituted 1.4 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 6,816,680 tests have been conducted against which 475,880 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.2 percent or 462,823 patients have recovered, including 12 overnight.

The CM said currently 5,430 patients were under treatment, of them 5,279 were in home isolation, 17 at isolation centers and 134 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 131 patients was stated to be critical, including 10 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 125 new cases, 35 have been detected from Karachi, including 19 from East, 9 South, 6 Central and 1 Malir. Hyderabad has 14, Shaheed Benazirabad 13, Sanghar 10, Matiari 9, Nausheroferoze and Tando Muhammad Khan 8 each, Jamshoro 7, Badin, Tharparkar and Larkana 4 each, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Tando Allahyar 3 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Larkana Jamshoro Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Matiari Tharparkar Malir Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US, UK, Canada Concerned by Tigrayans Arrested Wit ..

US, UK, Canada Concerned by Tigrayans Arrested Without Charge in Ethiopia - Stat ..

4 minutes ago
 Buzdar grieved over crashing of Pak Army helicopte ..

Buzdar grieved over crashing of Pak Army helicopter

4 minutes ago
 Barrister Saif, Shah Farman discuss provincial pol ..

Barrister Saif, Shah Farman discuss provincial political, administrative affairs ..

4 minutes ago
 Four restaurants, a shop sealed, Rs 115,000 fine i ..

Four restaurants, a shop sealed, Rs 115,000 fine imposed for Corona SOPs violati ..

4 minutes ago
 Serbian Leadership Threatened With Western Sanctio ..

Serbian Leadership Threatened With Western Sanctions After Every Visit to Russia ..

7 minutes ago
 UK Policing Minister Not Surprised Over Reports of ..

UK Policing Minister Not Surprised Over Reports of Drug Use in Parliament Buildi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.