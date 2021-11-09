COVID-19 claims one more patients, infects 305 others

One more patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,599 and 305 new cases emerged when 15,574 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :One more patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,599 and 305 new cases emerged when 15,574 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He added that one more patients of COVID-19 lost his life lifting the death toll to 7,599 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 15,574 samples were tested which detected 305 cases that constituted 2 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 6,540,174 tests have been conducted against which 471,496 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.8 percent or 451,541 patients have recovered, including 149 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,356 patients were under treatment, of them 12,142 were in home isolation, 20 at isolation centers and 194 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 190 patients was stated to be critical, including 13 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 305 new cases, 53 have been detected from Karachi, including 17 from East, 12 South, 10 Korangi, 9 Central, 3 Malir and 2 West.

Dadu has 56, Hyderabad 33, Jamshoro 29, Badin 23, Matiari 20, Nausheroferoze 17, Shaheed Benazirabad 15, Tharparkar 11, Sanghar 10, Mirpurkhas 8, Tando Muhammad Khan 7, Tando Allahyar and Umerkot 6 each, Sukkur 3, Khairpur 2, Ghotki, Thatta and Larkana 1 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.