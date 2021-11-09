UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims One More Patients, Infects 305 Others

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:53 PM

COVID-19 claims one more patients, infects 305 others

One more patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,599 and 305 new cases emerged when 15,574 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :One more patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,599 and 305 new cases emerged when 15,574 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He added that one more patients of COVID-19 lost his life lifting the death toll to 7,599 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 15,574 samples were tested which detected 305 cases that constituted 2 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 6,540,174 tests have been conducted against which 471,496 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.8 percent or 451,541 patients have recovered, including 149 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,356 patients were under treatment, of them 12,142 were in home isolation, 20 at isolation centers and 194 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 190 patients was stated to be critical, including 13 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 305 new cases, 53 have been detected from Karachi, including 17 from East, 12 South, 10 Korangi, 9 Central, 3 Malir and 2 West.

Dadu has 56, Hyderabad 33, Jamshoro 29, Badin 23, Matiari 20, Nausheroferoze 17, Shaheed Benazirabad 15, Tharparkar 11, Sanghar 10, Mirpurkhas 8, Tando Muhammad Khan 7, Tando Allahyar and Umerkot 6 each, Sukkur 3, Khairpur 2, Ghotki, Thatta and Larkana 1 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Khairpur Ghotki Matiari Tharparkar Korangi Malir Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mumbai City announce Expo 2020 Dubai as Principal ..

Mumbai City announce Expo 2020 Dubai as Principal Partner

9 minutes ago
 Staffers trained for Pakistan Railways installatio ..

Staffers trained for Pakistan Railways installations safety

45 seconds ago
 Somalian envoy calls on Air Chief; commends PAF's ..

Somalian envoy calls on Air Chief; commends PAF's professionalism

4 minutes ago
 At Least 9 UN Staff Members, Dependents Detained i ..

At Least 9 UN Staff Members, Dependents Detained in Addis Ababa - Deputy Spokesm ..

4 minutes ago
 Mexico to Submit Plan to UN to Help 750Mln Poor Li ..

Mexico to Submit Plan to UN to Help 750Mln Poor Living on Less Than $2 Per Day - ..

4 minutes ago
 Polish Prime Minister Says Refugee Crisis At Borde ..

Polish Prime Minister Says Refugee Crisis At Border With Belarus Novel Type of W ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.