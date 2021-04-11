UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims One More Patients, Infects 376 Others

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as one more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,530 and 376 new cases emerged when 9,404 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He added that one more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,530 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 9,404 samples were tested which detected 376 cases that constituted 5.4 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,396,790 tests have been conducted against which 269,125 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.9 percent or 257,804 patients have recovered, including 154 overnight.

The CM said that currently 6,791 patients were under treatment, of them 6,452 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 377 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 310 patients was stated to be critical, including 37 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 376 new cases, 99 have been detected from Karachi. While district-wise statistics are as follows, East Karachi 108, South Karachi 59, Hyderabad 59, Larkano & Malir 14 each, Sukkur & Central Karachi 13 each, West Karachi 12, Umarkot 11, Ghotki 9, Khairpur & Qamber Shahdadkot 9 each, Badin, Jacobabad & Thatto 7 each, Jamshoro, Matiari & Tando Mohammad Khan 6 each, Mirpurkhas & NawabShah 5 each, Dadu & Shikarpur 4 each, Korangi, Kashmore, Naushero Feroze, Sujawal & Tando Allahyar 3 each new cases reported.

The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

