COVID-19 Claims SAU Professor's Life

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 04:43 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Dr. Syed Razzaq Amin Shah, Professor of English Department of Faculty of Agricultural Social Sciences of Sindh Agriculture University passed away due to COVID-19 .

The university spokesman informed here on Thursday that Dr. Razzaq Amin Shah was under treatment at Indus Hospital Tando Muhammad Khan where he breathed his last.

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri has expressed deep sorrow and grief on the demise of Dr. Syed Razzaq Amin Shah. He said the death of Syed Razzaq Amin Shah is not only a great shock to his family, but also for the university He said that Syed Razzaq Amin Shah was a meritorious professor of the university and his services for the varsity could not be forgotten and he will always be remembered.

The teachers, students, officers and the employees of the university are in great shock, he said and added, "We pray for the forgiveness of the late Dr Razzaq Amin and grant patience to the bereaved family." The Vice Chancellor also appealed to the people to take all precautions and follow SOPs to avoid such tragedies claiming by the pandemic.

