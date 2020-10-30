COVID-19 claims seven more lives in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 took away seven more lives in the province while 244 new cases were reported on Friday.

According to the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 103,831 while the total number of deaths has been recorded 2,354.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 129 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,one in Sheikhupura,one in Kasur, 24 in Rawalpindi, three in Nankana Sahib, one in Sialkot, two in Gujrat, eight in Faisalabad, three in Toba Tek Singh, 30 in Multan, one in Vehari, two in Sargodha,14 in Mianwali, one in Khoshab, seven in Bahawalpur, six in Dera Ghazi Khan, one in Bhakkar, one in Khanewal, seven in Sahiwal, one in Pakpatan and one new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 1,576,926 tests for COVID-19 so far while 97,422 confirmed cases recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protectionand cover their faces with masks.