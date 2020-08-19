COVID-19 claims seven more lives, infects 317 others

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that coronavirus has claimed seven more lives lifting the death toll to 2342 which 317 more cases emerged when 8561 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that coronavirus has claimed seven more lives lifting the death toll to 2342 which 317 more cases emerged when 8561 tests were conducted.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that seven more patients lost their lives while struggling against coronavirus, lifting the death toll to 2,342 that constituted 1.8 percent.

He said that 317 more patients emerged when 8561 samples were tested that constituted four percent current detection rate.

So far 914884 tests have been conducted against which 127,070 cases emerged all over the Sindh which constituted 14 percent overall detection rate.

The CM Sindh said that 252 patients cured overnight raising the number of patients recovered so far to 120,493 that came to 95 percent recovery rate.

He added that currently 4225 patients were under treatment, of them 3847 in home isolation, seven at Isolation Centers and 371 at different hospitals.

The condition of 234 patients is stated to be critical, including 37 shifted to ventilators.

According to the CM Sindh, out of 317 new patients, 182 have been detected from Karachi, of them 94 from South, 51 East, 16 Central, 10 Korangi, seven Malir and four West.

Thatta has 29 cases, Matiari 17, Badin and Hyderabad nine each, Tando Allahyar and Tando Mohammad Khan six each, Kambar and Umerkot three each, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Sukkur and Khairpur two each, Sanghar, Naushehroferoze, Sujawal, Dadu and Ghotki has one each.