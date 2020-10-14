COVID-19 claims six more life in Punjab

The COVID-19 took away six more lives in the province while the number of cases reached 101,014 after registration of 122 new cases on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 took away six more lives in the province while the number of cases reached 101,014 after registration of 122 new cases on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department , a number of deaths in the province has been recorded as 2,270.

The P&SHD confirmed that 71 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, four in Nankana Sahib, one in Kasur, one in Sheikhupura,10 in Rawalpindi, two in Sialkot, one in Gujrat,one in Mandi Bahauddin, 12 in Multan, one in Vehari, five in Faisalabad, two in Toba Tek Singh, two in Sargodha, two in Bahawalpur, two in Lodharan, one in Dera Ghazi Khan, two in Sahiwal and one new case has been reported in Okara district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 1 408,864 tests for COVID-19 so far while 96,972 confirmed cases recovered.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protectionand cover their faces with masks.