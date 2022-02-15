COVID-19 claims six more lives, 63 new infections reported

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 63 more people were tested positive for fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 45,849 in the district, while six persons lost their lives against the deadly disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Tuesday, among the new patients,16 belonged to the Rawal town and Rawalpindi Cantonment area,11 from Potohar town, seven from Taxila, two from Gujjar Khan, Murree and Islamabad while one of each case has arrived from Kahutta, Kallar Syedan, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, AJK and KPK.

"Presently,77 patients are admitted to five health facilities, including 38 in the Institute of Urology,28 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, six in the Holy Family Hospital, four in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and one in the Hearts International Hospital.

" As many as 5,432,084 people, including 44,615 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021", it informed.

The report updated that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 26 stable and 49 were on double oxygen support. District Health Authority added that 825 patients were quarantined, including 735 homes and 90 isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,1,587 samples were collected, out of which 1,461 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 3.96 per cent.