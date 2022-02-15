UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims Six More Lives, 63 New Infections Reported

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 08:10 PM

COVID-19 claims six more lives, 63 new infections reported

As many as 63 more people were tested positive for fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 45,849 in the district, while six persons lost their lives against the deadly disease

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 63 more people were tested positive for fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 45,849 in the district, while six persons lost their lives against the deadly disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Tuesday, among the new patients,16 belonged to the Rawal town and Rawalpindi Cantonment area,11 from Potohar town, seven from Taxila, two from Gujjar Khan, Murree and Islamabad while one of each case has arrived from Kahutta, Kallar Syedan, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, AJK and KPK.

"Presently,77 patients are admitted to five health facilities, including 38 in the Institute of Urology,28 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, six in the Holy Family Hospital, four in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and one in the Hearts International Hospital.

" As many as 5,432,084 people, including 44,615 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021", it informed.

The report updated that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 26 stable and 49 were on double oxygen support. District Health Authority added that 825 patients were quarantined, including 735 homes and 90 isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,1,587 samples were collected, out of which 1,461 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 3.96 per cent.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Murree Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Attock Kallar Syedan Taxila Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 15 more lives, infects 587 others

COVID-19 claims 15 more lives, infects 587 others

59 seconds ago
 RCCI urges govt to establish Gems and Jewelry Auth ..

RCCI urges govt to establish Gems and Jewelry Authority

1 minute ago
 20 more die of Corona, 966 confirmed in KP

20 more die of Corona, 966 confirmed in KP

1 minute ago
 Sports plays vital role in building character: IGH ..

Sports plays vital role in building character: IGHDS

1 minute ago
 Wales centre Haloholo gets chance to prove England ..

Wales centre Haloholo gets chance to prove England fitness

1 minute ago
 Several dead as Spanish trawler sinks off Canada: ..

Several dead as Spanish trawler sinks off Canada: Spain coastguard

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>