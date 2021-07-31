UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims Six More Lives In KP

The coronavirus claimed six more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours as 591 new cases of the virus were reported from the province, said daily updates released by Health Department here on Saturday

With six more deaths, the tally from the disease in the province has reached to 4462 while the number of total Corona cases climbed to 144264. A total of 11049 tests were conducted during the period.

During the period 177 patients also recovered from the disease that has reached the total number of recovered persons to 136107.

