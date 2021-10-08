UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims Six More Lives, Infects 136 Others

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 10:24 PM

COVID-19 claims six more lives, infects 136 others

As many as six more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,480 and 136 new cases emerged when 5,625 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as six more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,480 and 136 new cases emerged when 5,625 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday.

He added that six more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,480 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 5,625 samples were tested which detected 136 cases that constituted 2.4 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 6,123,428 tests have been conducted against which 461,424 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.7 percent or 432,572 patients have recovered, including 498 overnight.

The CM said that currently 21,372 patients were under treatment, of them 21,061 were in home isolation, 29 at isolation centers and 282 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 278 patients was stated to be critical, including 24 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 136 new cases, 59 have been detected from Karachi, including 22 from South, Korangi 16, East nine, Central and Malir five each and West two. Sukkur 30, Shaheed Benazirabad 21, Sujawal 11, Shikarpur 11, Shikarpur eight, Larkana two, Jacobabad and Qamber one each.

The chief minister urged the people to follow SOPs.

