COVID-19 Claims Six More Lives, Infects 376 Others : CM Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

COVID-19 claims six more lives, infects 376 others : CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :As many as six more patients of coronavirus died overnight rising the death toll to 2,541 and 376 new cases emerged when 11,138 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Thursday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 264 more patients recovered rising the number of patients recovered so far to 132,377 that constituted 95 percent recovery rate.

The CM Sindh said that 11,138 samples were tested which diagnosed 376 new cases that came to 3.3 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,446,468 tests have been conducted which detected 139,571 cases that came to 10 percent overall detection rate.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah, currently 4,653 patients are under treatment, of them 4,347 in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 300 in different hospitals.

The condition of 190 patients is stated to be critical, including 21 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 376 new cases, 207 have been detected from Karachi, Shah said and added they include 67 East, 62 South, 31 Korangi, 26 Central, 15 Malir, six West. Dadu, Hyderabad and Tando Allahyar have 13 cases each, Khairpur 12, Sukkur 11, Jamshoro 10, Tando Mohammad Khan six, Badin five, Larkana four, Umerkot three, Jacobabad, Mirpurkhas and Thatta two each, Ghotki, Kashmore, Naushehroferoze, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sujawal one each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to adopt precautionary measures to stay safe.

