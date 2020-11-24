COVID-19 claims six more lives with 105 new cases in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The deadly C-virus claimed six more lives of critical patients while 105 people have become its victims during the last 24 hours.

According to a handout issued by the district administration here on Tuesday, 93 patients were reported from Rawalpindi district while 12 belonged to other districts.

The district administration informed that 23 cases were reported from Potohar town, 12 Rawalpindi Cantt,27 Rawal town,13 Gujar khan ,9 taxila , 8 Kahuta and 1 from Kalarsyeda.

"Presently 40 patients were admitted in Holy family Hospital, 23 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 9 in Red Crescent, 45 in Institute of Urology and 3 in the Hearts international hospital who were being provided the best health care facilities," it added.