COVID-19 claims six more patients, infects 590 others in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as six more patients of coronavirus died on Thursday lifting the death toll to 7,520 and 590 new cases emerged when 18,323 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here.

He added that six more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,520 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said 18,323 samples were tested which detected 590 cases that constituted 3.2 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 6,190,425 tests had been conducted against which 463,838 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.8 percent or 435,061 patients have recovered, including 814 overnight.

The CM said currently 21,257 patients were under treatment, of them 20,958 were in home isolation, 28 at isolation centers and 271 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 264 patients was stated to be critical, including 21 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 590 new cases, 145 have been detected from Karachi, including 52 from South, 28 East, Central 26, Korangi 19, Mlir and West ten each. Kashmore has 71, Badin 46, Hyderabad 44, Shaheed Benazirabad 33, Jamshoro 30, Tando Muhammad Khan 29, Sujawal 25, Sanghar 20, Mirpurkhas 19, Tando Allahyar 18, Tharparkar 17, Sukkur and Thatta 13 each, Ghotki and Shikarpur 12 each, Umerkot 11, Jacobabad and Larkana ten each and Dadu five.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.