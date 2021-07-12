UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims Six More Patients, Infects 907 Others

Mon 12th July 2021 | 09:07 PM

As many as six more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,613 and 907 new cases emerged when 15,342 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as six more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,613 and 907 new cases emerged when 15,342 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday.

He added that six more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,613 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 15,342 samples were tested which detected 907 cases that constituted six percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,694,261 tests have been conducted against which 348,368 cases were diagnosed, of them 91.2 percent or 317,841 patients have recovered, including 174 overnight.

The CM said that currently 24,914 patients were under treatment, of them 24,032 were in home isolation, 822 at different hospitals and 60 patients in Isolation Centers.

He added that the condition of 763 patients was stated to be critical, including 58 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 907 new cases, 652 have been detected from Karachi.

Explaining the statistics of districts wise 260 Karachi East, 148 South, 92 Korangi, 69 Central, 46 Malir and West 37. Hyderabad has 52, Qamber 33, Thatta and Sukkur 16 each, Badin 14, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad 13 each, Jamshoro 12, Tharparkar 11, Tando Muhammad Khan 10, Sanghar and Matiari nine each, Sujawal and Tando Allahyar eight each, NausheroFeroze six, Khairpur four, Ghotki two, Kashmore and Larkana one each.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

