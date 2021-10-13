COVID-19 claims three lives in 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

Three more coronavirus patients have died, while 23 new cases were tested positive with the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Three more coronavirus patients have died, while 23 new cases were tested positive with the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Health Authority on Wednesday, among the new cases, seven belonged to Rawal Town, five from Rawalpindi Cantt, three from Gujar Khan, two each from Potohar town, Murree and Attock, while one each case was reported from Chakwal and Jehlum.

"Presently 12 coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,22 in Institute of Urology,6 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Holy Family Hospital ", the report said.

The report updated that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition,18 stable and 21 on oxygen support.

"As many as 2,892,177 people including 43,014 health workers and 2,849,163 other citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus while the positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 1.49 per cent in the district," it added.