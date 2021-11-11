COVID-19 claims three lives with 11 new infections

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 11 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,086 in the Rawalpindi district while three lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, among the new cases, five were reported from Potohar town, three from Rawal town, two from Rawalpindi Cantt and one from Kallar Syeda.

"Presently 18 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting nine in Institute of Urology, four each in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and Fauji Foundation while one was admitted in Bilal hospital," the report said.

In addition, the district health authority updated that 37,781 patients were discharged after recovery, with 34,795 of Rawalpindi's residents and 2986 outside districts.

Two patients were on ventilators in a critical position, six stable 11 on oxygen support.

It updated that 3,473,385 people, including 43,904 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.7 per cent during the last 24 hours in the district, it added.