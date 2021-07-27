COVID-19 claims three more lives; 107 new infections in 24 hours

As many as 107 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 28,352 in the district while three lost their battle of life against the deadly virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 107 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 28,352 in the district while three lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Tuesday, the total infected cases included 26,156 from Rawalpindi and 2196 from other districts. The report said among the new cases, thirty-six reported from Rawal Town, twenty-two from Potohar town, twenty-six from Rawalpindi Cantt, ten from Taxila, three from Gujar Khan, one from Islamabad, one from KPK, one from AJK and two from Kahutta, three from Kotli sattian, and one from Jehlum.

"Presently 56 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 22 in Holy Family Hospital,08 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,13 in Institute of Urology and 13 in Fauji Foundation Hospital," the health authority report said.

The district health authority updated that so far 26,593 patients were discharged after recovery while 1845 were quarantined including 1215 at home and 630 in isolation centres.

The report said so far 1103216 persons have been vaccinated in the district while out of total vaccinated people, 1067606 were laymen and 35,610 were frontline health workers.