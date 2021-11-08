Covid-19 claims three more lives, 125 new cases in Pb

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed three more lives while 125 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Monday, death toll reached 12,946 and a total number of cases recorded 441,186, whereas 421,223 patients had been recovered so far.

Currently 7,018 patients were under treatment in different hospitals.

The health department conducted 15,285 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 8.02 million so far.

The spokesperson said that the department was taking all out effort to vaccinate the children above the age of 12 year in the province.