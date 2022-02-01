COVID-19 claims three more lives 215 new infections in 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 215 more were tested positive for fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 44,454 in the Rawalpindi district, while three persons lost their battle of life against the deadly disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Tuesday, among the new patients,41 belonged to the Potohar town and Gujjar Khan,35 from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Rawal town, 33 from Taxila, 11 from Kallar Syedan, six from Islamabad and Kahutta, two from Kotli Sattian and AJK, while one of each case has arrived from Chakwal, Attock and KPK.

"Presently,101 patients are admitted to seven health facilities, including 42 in the Institute of Urology,40 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, nine in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, six in the Holy Family Hospital and one in the Bilal, Attock and Hearts International Hospital.

The report updated that five patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 42 stable and 54 were on double oxygen support.

District Health Authority added that 2,897 were quarantined, including 2,831 homes and 66 isolation centres. In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,2,110 samples were collected, out of which 1,895 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 10.18 per cent.