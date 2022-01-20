COVID-19 claims three more lives, 255 new infections in 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Three more people had died with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1616 in Rawalpindi district. In addition, as per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, around 255 more were tested positive of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, raising the count of confirmed cases to 40,971 in the district, including 37,897 from Rawalpindi and 3077 from outside districts.

Among the new patients, 92 belonged to Rawalpindi Cantonment area,77 from Potohar town,45 from Rawal town,16 from Taxila, nine from Kahutta, seven from Gujjar Khan, three from Murree while one of each case has arrived from Kallar Syeda, Kotli Sattian, AJK, Faisalabad, Chakwal and Islamabad.

"Presently, 49 patients are admitted to five health facilities, including 15 in the Institute of Urology,13 in the Holy Family Hospital, ten in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital and Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Baarmwt Hospital.

" The report updated that three patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 13 stable and 33 on double oxygen support.

As many as 4,802,433 people, including 44,572 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10," it informed.

District Health Authority added that 1,210 were quarantined, including 1161 homes and 49 in the isolation centres. In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,1,792 samples were collected, out of which 1,537 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 14.22 per cent.