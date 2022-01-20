UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims Three More Lives, 255 New Infections In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 08:52 PM

COVID-19 claims three more lives, 255 new infections in 24 hours

Three more people had died with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1616 in Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Three more people had died with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1616 in Rawalpindi district. In addition, as per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, around 255 more were tested positive of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, raising the count of confirmed cases to 40,971 in the district, including 37,897 from Rawalpindi and 3077 from outside districts.

Among the new patients, 92 belonged to Rawalpindi Cantonment area,77 from Potohar town,45 from Rawal town,16 from Taxila, nine from Kahutta, seven from Gujjar Khan, three from Murree while one of each case has arrived from Kallar Syeda, Kotli Sattian, AJK, Faisalabad, Chakwal and Islamabad.

"Presently, 49 patients are admitted to five health facilities, including 15 in the Institute of Urology,13 in the Holy Family Hospital, ten in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital and Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Baarmwt Hospital.

" The report updated that three patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 13 stable and 33 on double oxygen support.

As many as 4,802,433 people, including 44,572 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10," it informed.

District Health Authority added that 1,210 were quarantined, including 1161 homes and 49 in the isolation centres. In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,1,792 samples were collected, out of which 1,537 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 14.22 per cent.

Related Topics

Islamabad Faisalabad Benazir Bhutto Murree Died Rawalpindi Chakwal Kotli Taxila Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Golf: Abu Dhabi Championship scores

Golf: Abu Dhabi Championship scores

2 minutes ago
 Govt focusing special attention on promotion of sp ..

Govt focusing special attention on promotion of sports: Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 Venezia record 10 new Covid cases, Inter match at ..

Venezia record 10 new Covid cases, Inter match at risk

2 minutes ago
 Donetsk Claims Ukrainian Security Forces Deploy Mi ..

Donetsk Claims Ukrainian Security Forces Deploy Military Equipment in Settlement ..

3 minutes ago
 Qadri for SOPs to remove anomalies in Ruet-e-Hilal ..

Qadri for SOPs to remove anomalies in Ruet-e-Hilal's system

7 minutes ago
 Hammad Azhar optimistic about 5.4 per cent growth ..

Hammad Azhar optimistic about 5.4 per cent growth in national economy in current ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.