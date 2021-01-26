UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Claims Three More Lives At Nishtar Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 08:37 PM

Covid-19 claims three more lives at Nishtar Hospital

Another three patients fell prey to Coronavirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 393 since March last year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Another three patients fell prey to Coronavirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 393 since March last year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Ghulam Haider (65), Malik Nazeer (60), and Nasreen Bibi (54) passed away at ICU of Nishtar Hospital.

Malik Nazeer and Nasreen Bibi belonged to Multan while Ghulam Haider hailed from Muzaffargarh, he informed.

Twenty-four patients were positive and 29 were suspected out of total 95 cases, he concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Muzaffargarh March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Patrolling police ensuring protection of lives, pr ..

3 minutes ago

Passenger bus kills pedestrian in Quetta

3 minutes ago

New UN Envoy Wenesland Says Looks Forward to Engag ..

3 minutes ago

Axiom Space Names First Space Tourists to Travel t ..

9 minutes ago

Opposition parties afraid of submitting receipts i ..

9 minutes ago

Spray drive to launch from Jan 29

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.