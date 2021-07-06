Covid-19 claims three more lives in KP

The coronavirus claimed three more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours as 83 new cases of the virus were reported from the province, said daily updates released by Health Department here on Monday

With three more deaths, the tally from the disease in the province has reached to 4343 while the total number of Corona cases has climbed to 138,616.

Meanwhile, 65 patients have also been recovered that reached the total number of recovered persons to 132683.

During the period, a total of 7184 Corona tests were conducted in which 83 were proved positive. The total number of Corona tests have reached to over 2.128 million.