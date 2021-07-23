COVID-19 claims three more lives in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Three people were died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) rising the death toll to 4,405 during last 24 hours, an official of the health department said here on Friday.

He said that 71 more people have been infected with coronavirus in KP and the total number of corona cases have reached to 141,359.

He disclosed that 50 patients infected with corona have recovered, adding that one patient died due to coronavirus rising the death toll to 2,142 in Peshawar.

He said a total of 3,464 new tests were conducted in a single day in the province.