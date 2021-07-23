UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims Three More Lives In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 03:40 PM

COVID-19 claims three more lives in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Three people were died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) rising the death toll to 4,405 during last 24 hours, an official of the health department said here on Friday.

He said that 71 more people have been infected with coronavirus in KP and the total number of corona cases have reached to 141,359.

He disclosed that 50 patients infected with corona have recovered, adding that one patient died due to coronavirus rising the death toll to 2,142 in Peshawar.

He said a total of 3,464 new tests were conducted in a single day in the province.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

46 minutes ago

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

46 minutes ago

Water-related hazards dominate list of 10 most des ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 23,811 new COVID-19 cases, 795 deat ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 192 million, dea ..

2 hours ago

No impact of Iran earthquake in UAE, says NCM

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.