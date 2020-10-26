UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Claims Three More Lives In Pakistan During The Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 01:17 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2020) Pakistan recorded three deaths and 707 new cases during the last 24 hours.

The official sources said that there were now 10, 788 active cases in the country. They said that they carried out 26, 492 tests of Covid-19.

They said that total 311,075 patients out of 328, 602 were recovered from the virus.

As many as 2, 335 people died of Covid-19 in Punjab with total cases of 102,875, 2, 598 people lost their lives to the virus in Sindh with total cases of 143, 836, 1269 people died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 39,043 cases of Covid-19. In Balochistan, 148 people died with total virus cases of 15, 810. In Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, 87 people died with total virus cases of 3,846 and 90 deaths in Gilgit-Baltistan, with 4,180 cases.

In Islamabad, 212 people lost their lies with total 19, 012 cases.

