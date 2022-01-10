COVID-19 claims three more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

The NCOC official data shows that 1,649 new cases have been detected out of which 13 are in critical condition.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 10th, 2022) Three more persons have died of COVID-19 across the country in last twenty-four hours.

According to data provided by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,649 new cases have been detected out of which 13 are in critical condition.

Three hundred and thirty patients suffering from COVID-19 recovered during the last twenty four hours. Total 45,002 tests were conducted during the period.

Meanwhile, the vaccination process is in full swing in the country and 310,114 people were administered first dose of the vaccine during last twenty four hours.

Earlier, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said National Command and Operation Center played an active and commendable role against COVID-19, which is being acknowledged by the world.

He was addressing prize distribution ceremony among workers who rendered their best performance in the anti Covid vaccination drive, in Islamabad today [Monday]. He also commended the performance of doctors and other paramedical staff in the fight against pandemic.

The Minister said the government handled the pandemic with the support of the nation. He said the virus still exists and we should continue our fight against this pandemic by observing precautionary measures, including wearing masks. He asked the people who completed their two doses to take the booster vaccine.