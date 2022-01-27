COVID-19 claims three more lives, infects 342 during last 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Three more people had died of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1624 in Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Three more people had died of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1624 in Rawalpindi district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, as many as 342 more were tested positive for COVID-19, raising the count of confirmed cases to 43,268 in the district, including 40,092 from Rawalpindi and 3176 from outside districts.Among the new patients, 85 belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment, 81 from Potohar town, 71 from Rawal town, 32 from Kahutta, 29 from Taxila, seven from Kallar Syedan, four from Kotli Sattian, three each from 17 from Islamabad, Chakwal, and Attock, two each from Murree, Jhelum and Karachi while one case has arrived from Mianwali."Presently,64 patients are admitted to six health facilities, including 26 in the Institute of Urology,13 in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital and Fauji Foundation Hospital, 11 in the Holy Family Hospital, and one in Attock and Bilal Hospital.

" The report updated that six patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 34 stable, and 25 on double oxygen support. As many as 4,867,370 people, including 44,582 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10," it informed. District Health Authority added that 2,804 were quarantined, including 2,738 homes and 66 isolation centres. In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,2,688 samples were collected, out of which 2,346 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 12.72 per cent.