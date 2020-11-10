COVID-19 claims three more lives, infects 518 others: Sindh CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that three more patients of coronavirus died lifting the death toll to 2,690 and 518 new cases emerged when 9,273 tests were conducted.

This, he said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He said that three more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll to 2,690 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 9,273 persons were tested against which 518 cases were diagnosed that constituted 5.5 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,749,772 tests have been conducted which detected 151,352 cases, of them 95 percent or 140,997 have recovered, including 185 overnight.

Sindh CM said that currently 7,665 patients were under treatment of them 7,328 were in home isolation, four at isolation centers and 333 in different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 298 patients was stated to be critical, including 32 shifted to ventilators.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah out of 518 new cases, 409 have been detected from Karachi, including 137 each from South and East, 54 Korangi, 42 Central, 30 Malir and nine West.

Hyderabad has 26 cases, Sukkur eight, Tando Mohammad Khan six, Larkana, Thatta, Umerkot and Naushehroferoze four each, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sujawal, Sanghar and Ghotki three each, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Kambar and Matiari two each, Badin, Kashmore and Shikarpur one each.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to follow SOP.

It may be pertinent to mention here that most people are seen using disposable face-mask in the metropolis as a part of the COVID19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).