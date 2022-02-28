COVID-19 claims three more patients, infects 516 others

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as three more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 8,070 and 516 new cases emerged when 12,584 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday.

He said that four more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 8,070 that constituted 1.4 percent death rate.

Shah said that 12,584 samples were tested which detected 516 cases that constituted 4.1 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 7,942,892 tests have been conducted against which 564,592 cases were diagnosed, of them 95 percent or 537,071 patients have recovered, including 53 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,967 patients were under treatment, of them 19,781 were in home isolation, 11 at isolation centers and 175 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 164 patients was stated to be critical, including 15 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 516 new cases, 99 have been detected from Karachi, including 46 from South, 23 East, 14 West, 13 Korangi, two Central and one Malir. Hyderabad has 101, Jamshoro 35, Dadu and Sanghar 28 each, NausheroFeroze 24, Mirpurkhas 19, Umerkot and Tando Muhammad Khan 16 each, Tharparkar 15, Tando Allahyar and Ghotki 12 each, Sujawal and Thatta 11 each, Shikarpur , Sukkur and Larkana eight each, Badin seven, Jacobabad , Kashmore and Matiari six each, Khairpur three, Shaheed Benazirabad one.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 47,399,155 vaccinations have been administered upto February 26rd, and added during the last 24 hours 211,273 vaccines were inoculated - in total 47,610,428 vaccines have administered which constituted 87.38 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister has urged people of the province to follow SOPs.