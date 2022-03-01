UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims Three More Patients, Infects 358 Others

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2022 | 08:52 PM

COVID-19 claims three more patients, infects 358 others

As many as three more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 8,073 and 358 new cases emerged when 9,610 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :As many as three more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 8,073 and 358 new cases emerged when 9,610 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He said that three more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 8,073 that constituted 1.4 percent death rate.

Shah said that 9,610 samples were tested which detected 358 cases that constituted 3.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 7,952,502 tests have been conducted against which 565,466 cases were diagnosed, of them 95 percent or 537,521 patients have recovered, including 450 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,872 patients were under treatment, of them 19,695 were in home isolation, 8 at isolation centers and 169 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 157 patients was stated to be critical, including 13 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 358 new cases, 125 have been detected from Karachi, including 72 from Malir, 24 South, 22 East and 7 Korangi. Hyderabad has 45, Sanghar and Sujawal 23 each, Thatta 21, Shikarpur 17, Ghotki and Tando Muhammad Khan 15 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 12, Dadu 10, Mirpurkhas 9, Tando Allahyar, Umerkot and Tharparkar 7 each, Jacobabad 6, Badin and Kashmore 5 each, Sukkur 4, Jamshoro 2.

Sharing vaccination data, the CM said that 47,596,349 vaccinations have been administered upto February 27, and added during the last 24 hours 222,998 vaccines were inoculated - in total 47,819,347 vaccines have administered which constituted 87.66 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister has urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

