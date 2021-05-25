UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims Two More Deaths In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:26 PM

The third wave of COVID-19 has claimed the deaths of two more persons in Hyderabad while 116 more persons were reported positive with the virus from Hyderabad and adjoining districts on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The third wave of COVID-19 has claimed the deaths of two more persons in Hyderabad while 116 more persons were reported positive with the virus from Hyderabad and adjoining districts on Tuesday.

According to hospital sources, the deceased victims who breathed their last were admitted in COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit of Liaquat University Hospital City Branch.

The officers of Health Department informed that among out of 116 victims who have been tested positive with the virus from Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tando Allahyar districts, 36 have been admitted in hospitals of Hyderabad while remaining have been quarantined in their residences.

