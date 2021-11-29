Covid-19 claims two more lives

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:49 PM

Two more people died of fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1601 in Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Two more people died of fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1601 in Rawalpindi district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Monday, as many as 1601 people had died in the district since the start of the pandemic, out of which 1217 Rawalpindi's residents and 384 from outside districts.

The report updated that six more were tested Covid positive during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,270 in the district included 36,253 from Rawalpindi and 3017 from other districts. Two were reported from Taxila among the new cases, while one of each patient has arrived from Rawalpindi Cantt, Rawal town, Potohar town, and Chakwal.

"Presently, 20 confirmed patients were admitted to five city facilities, counting eight in the Fauji foundation hospital, seven in Institute of Urology, three in Benazir Bhutto and one each in Bilal and Attock hospital," the report said.

District Health Authority updated that 37,942 patients had been discharged after recovery, 34,935 with Rawalpindi and 3007 from other districts.

The report informed that 189 were quarantined, including 98 at homes and 91 in the isolation centres.

It further updated that 3,655,469 people, including 43,935 health workers, had inoculated vaccination against coronavirus across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10. The report updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,008 samples were collected, out of which 1,002 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.61 per cent.

