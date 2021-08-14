COVID-19 claims two more lives, 156 new cases surfaced in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has claimed another two lives while 156 new patients have been diagnosed with the infection in the district in the last 24 hours, with144 belonged to Rawalpindi and 12 from other districts.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Saturday, among the new cases, twenty-one belonged to Rawal Town, twenty-four from Potohar town, thirty-three from Rawalpindi Cantt, four from Gujar khan, forty-seven from Murree, four from Kalar Syeda, ten from Taxila, six from Islamabad, three from AJK, and one each from Kahutta, Attock, Chakwal and Khushab.

"Presently 51 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,35 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 84 in Institute of Urology,44 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,5 in District Headquarter hospital,2 in Begum Akhtar Memorial trust,4 each in Bilal hospital and Hearts international hospital and one in Attock hospital. The report updated that six patients were on ventilators in critical condition,97 stable and 127 on oxygen while two people had lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours.