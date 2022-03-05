COVID-19 claims two more lives, 17 new infections in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 17 more people were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,321 in the Rawalpindi district, while two persons lost their lives against the deadly disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Saturday, among the new patients, six belonged to the Potohar town, five from Rawal town, while one of each case has arrived from Rawalpindi Cantonment, Gujjar Khan, Abbottabad, Gujrat, Chakwal and Islamabad.

"Presently,11 patients are admitted to four health facilities, including seven in the Institute of Urology, two Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and one in the Bilal and Fauji Foundation Hospital each.

" As many as 5,598,179 people, including health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021," it informed.

The report updated that one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, one stable and nine were on double oxygen support. District Health Authority added 184 were quarantined, including 173 at homes and 11 isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,1,571 samples were collected, out of which 1,554 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.08 per cent.