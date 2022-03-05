UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims Two More Lives, 17 New Infections In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2022 | 05:40 PM

COVID-19 claims two more lives, 17 new infections in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 17 more people were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,321 in the Rawalpindi district, while two persons lost their lives against the deadly disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Saturday, among the new patients, six belonged to the Potohar town, five from Rawal town, while one of each case has arrived from Rawalpindi Cantonment, Gujjar Khan, Abbottabad, Gujrat, Chakwal and Islamabad.

"Presently,11 patients are admitted to four health facilities, including seven in the Institute of Urology, two Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and one in the Bilal and Fauji Foundation Hospital each.

" As many as 5,598,179 people, including health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021," it informed.

The report updated that one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, one stable and nine were on double oxygen support. District Health Authority added 184 were quarantined, including 173 at homes and 11 isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,1,571 samples were collected, out of which 1,554 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.08 per cent.

Related Topics

Islamabad Benazir Bhutto Abbottabad Gujrat Rawalpindi Chakwal March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid says three accused involved in Pesha ..

Sheikh Rashid says three accused involved in Peshawar suicide

26 minutes ago
 Russia announces limited ceasefire in Ukraine

Russia announces limited ceasefire in Ukraine

1 hour ago
 Sonakshi snubs social media users over marriage ru ..

Sonakshi snubs social media users over marriage rumours with Salman Khan

2 hours ago
 Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

4 hours ago
 Thai police rules out foul play in death of Austra ..

Thai police rules out foul play in death of Australian cricket superstar Shane W ..

4 hours ago
 Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali mak ..

Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali makes century in first Test again ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>