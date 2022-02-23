COVID-19 claims two more lives, 27 new infections in RWP

As many as 27 more people were tested positive for fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,136 in the Rawalpindi district, while two persons lost their battle of life against the deadly disease

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 27 more people were tested positive for fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,136 in the Rawalpindi district, while two persons lost their battle of life against the deadly disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, among the new patients, 11 belonged to the Potohar town, nine from Rawalpindi Cantonment, two from Rawal town, and one of each case had arrived from Taxila, Kallar Syedan, AJK, Mianwali and Islamabad.

"Presently,49 patients are admitted to five health facilities, including 27 in the Institute of Urology,12 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, three in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, two in the Holy Family Hospital, and one in the District Headquarters Hospital each.

"As many as 5,508,131 people, including 44,625 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021", it informed. The report updated that five patients were on ventilators in critical condition, eight stable and 36 were on double oxygen support. District Health Authority added that 356 were quarantined, including 311 homes and 45 isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,860 samples were collected, out of which 833 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 3.13 per cent.