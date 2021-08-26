UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims Two More Lives, 88 Test Positive In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 07:11 PM

COVID-19 claims two more lives, 88 test positive in Hyderabad

Two more patients have died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 505 in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Two more patients have died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 505 in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to a daily situation report, as many as 88 people were tested coronavirus positive till late Wednesday night with 8% positivity rate while the number of total active cases had reached to 2067 in Hyderabad.

Out of 2067 active cases, 2036 are isolated at their homes while 31 were admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi, report stated.

As many as 1167 tests were performed during the last 24 hours,out of which 88 cases were reported as positive with an 8% positivity rate,the daily situation report said.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process was in progress at vaccination centres where 567693 people had fully vaccinated while 197383 received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 4107 people received their first jab while 6019 people were given a second dose of the vaccine, the report said.

