COVID-19 Claims Two More Lives, 9 New Infections Reported

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2022 | 06:38 PM

As many as two more persons lost their life due to Covid 19 while nine more people were tested Covid positive in last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,344 in the Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as two more persons lost their life due to Covid 19 while nine more people were tested Covid positive in last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,344 in the Rawalpindi district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Monday, among the new patients, three belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment and Taxila, one each case was reported from Potohar town, Rawal town and Jehlum.

"Presently, nine patients are admitted to four health facilities, including four in the Institute of Urology, three in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, and one in the Bilal and Benazir Bhutto Hospital each.

" The report updated that two patients were stable and seven on double oxygen support.

District Health Authority added that 162 were quarantined, including 153 homes and nine isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,779 samples were collected, out of which 770 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.56 per cent.

