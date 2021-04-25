COVID-19 claims two more lives as 174 new cases reported positive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Two more patients have died of Covid-19 and 174 tested positive during last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus active cases to 1230 in Hyderabad district on Sunday.

According to daily situation report, number of deaths due to coronavirus was reached to 311 as two more patients had succumbed to the virus during last 24 hours in the district.

Out of 1230 COVID-19 cases 1162 are isolated at homes while 62 are admitted in different hospitals.

According to the district focal person, 740 tests were performed during last 24 hours, of them 174 cases have been reported as positive with 24 positivity rate.