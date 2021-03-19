UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Claims Two More Lives In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 01:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Two more patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 147 persons were tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Friday the death toll reached 572 in the district,adding total 780 tests were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period.

He said that so far 9190 patients were recovered from the disease, while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 1518.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 131 patients, including 53 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 34, including 8 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

