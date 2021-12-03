COVID-19 claims two more lives in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Another two patients died of COVID-19 while six people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Friday that 1,057 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 72 while 25,883 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 18 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 13 at DHQ Hospital and 2 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad. He further said that 22 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.