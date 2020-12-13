COVID-19 claims two more lives in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Two more patients including an aged woman have died of COVID-19 here on Sunday, taking the tally to 164 in the district while 24 more cases were reported positive during last 24 hours.

According to health authorities, Kishwer Jehan alias Chand Bibi, 81 of Latifabad unit 4 and and Dr. Shoukat, 55 succumbed to COVID-19 at LU hospital Hyderabad late on Saturday night while 24 new cases have also been reported as positive in the Hyderabad district.

As many as 44 patients are admitted in ICU, HDU and isolation ward of LU hospital Hyderabad and Jasmhoro while rest are in home isolation, according to daily situation report issued by the Deputy Commissioner.

According to details 15 patients are admitted in ICU, 13 in HDU of Hyderabad hospital while 07 under trial prisoners were also admitted in isolation wards while one patient in ICU and seven patients in HDU and one on ventilator at LU hospital Jamshoro.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the local administration has launched an awareness campaign in all four talukas for adopting preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 while action against SOP violation was also underway.