COVID-19 Claims Two More Lives In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:10 PM

HYDERABAD, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Two more patients have died of Covid-19 and 185 tested positive during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus active cases to 1510 in Hyderabad district on Tuesday.

According to a daily situation report, the number of deaths due to coronavirus was reached to 321 as two more patients had succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours in the district.

Out of 1510 cases 1453 were isolated at homes while 65 were admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

According to the district focal person, 1289 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 185 cases have been reported as positive with 14% positivity rate.

