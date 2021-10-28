COVID-19 claims two more lives in Hyderabad

Two more patients have died of coronavirus during last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 608 in the district since outbreak of the pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Two more patients have died of coronavirus during last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 608 in the district since outbreak of the pandemic.

According to daily situation report, as many as 42 people were tested coronavirus positive on Thursday with 4% positivity rate while number of total active cases had reached to 902 in Hyderabad.

As many as 992 tests were performed during last 24 hours, of them 42 cases were reported as positive with 4% positivity rate, daily situation report stated.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process was in progress at vaccination centres where 693571 people had received first jab while 366838 received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During last 24 hours, 6998 people were received first jab while 3040 people were given second dose of the vaccine, report said.