UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims Two More Lives In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 06:58 PM

COVID-19 claims two more lives in Hyderabad

Two more patients have died of coronavirus during last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 608 in the district since outbreak of the pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Two more patients have died of coronavirus during last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 608 in the district since outbreak of the pandemic.

According to daily situation report, as many as 42 people were tested coronavirus positive on Thursday with 4% positivity rate while number of total active cases had reached to 902 in Hyderabad.

As many as 992 tests were performed during last 24 hours, of them 42 cases were reported as positive with 4% positivity rate, daily situation report stated.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process was in progress at vaccination centres where 693571 people had received first jab while 366838 received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During last 24 hours, 6998 people were received first jab while 3040 people were given second dose of the vaccine, report said.

Related Topics

Died Hyderabad Progress Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Malian Foreign Minister to Visit Russia on Novembe ..

Malian Foreign Minister to Visit Russia on November 10-12 - Moscow

1 minute ago
 PPP, PMLN era loans' repayment hampers subsidy on ..

PPP, PMLN era loans' repayment hampers subsidy on essential commodities: Fawad

1 minute ago
 Lavrov to Participate in G20 Summit in Rome on Oct ..

Lavrov to Participate in G20 Summit in Rome on October 30-31 - Russian Foreign M ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan participates in Asian Dialogue for cultur ..

Pakistan participates in Asian Dialogue for cultural heritage conservation

1 minute ago
 WSSP holds awareness session on coronavirus at Gov ..

WSSP holds awareness session on coronavirus at Govt schools

4 minutes ago
 24 more contract COVID-19 in Faisalabad

24 more contract COVID-19 in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.